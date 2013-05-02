* Adjusted loss 47 cts/share vs Street forecast loss 58 cts
* Revenue drops to $1.33 billion from $1.93 billion
* Boosts eastern thermal shipment forecast, cuts cost view
By Allison Martell
May 2 Alpha Natural Resources Inc
reported a narrower-then-expected first-quarter loss on Thursday
thanks to cost-cutting in a tough market.
It was the third consecutive quarter that lower costs,
partly the result of thermal coal production cuts made last
year, helped Bristol, Virginia-based Alpha beat analysts'
expectations.
"That's the only thing anyone can focus on right now - they
can't control pricing," Raymond James analyst Jim Rollyson said.
"They've done a good job there."
Alpha's cost of coal sales in Appalachia fell to $69.52 per
short ton from $77.25 a year earlier. Costs also fell in the
Powder River Basin, to $10.02 per ton from $10.96.
Prices for both eastern, or Appalachian, thermal coal,
typically used to produce electricity, and metallurgical coal,
used to make steel, both fell, while Powder River Basin prices
edged higher.
Low prices have battered U.S. coal miners in recent
quarters. The domestic thermal coal business has been especially
precarious, as low natural gas prices tempt power producers away
from coal.
But with natural gas prices recovering, top U.S. coal miner
Peabody Energy Corp has said it expects thermal coal to
claw back much of its U.S. market share.
That would do nothing to improve the metallurgical coal
market, however. Alpha said its selling price for met coal
dropped to $103.28 per short ton in the first quarter from
$145.51 a year earlier and $121.27 in the 2012 fourth quarter.
The miner said metallurgical coal prices in Asia are under
pressure because of "the perception of slowing growth in Chinese
steel production." China is the world's largest producer and
consumer of steel.
Alpha also said a decline in European steel production had
hurt prices for U.S. coal exports.
The company raised its forecast for 2013 eastern thermal
coal shipments to between 27 million and 31 million tons, from
its previous forecast of 25 million to 30 million tons. It cut
its forecast for the cost of coal sales for that segment to
between $69 and $73 per ton, from $71 to $75.
The company's first-quarter net loss widened to $110.8
million, or 50 cents a share, from $28.8 million, or 13 cents, a
year earlier.
Excluding restructuring and other one-time items, the loss
was 47 cents a share. On that basis, analysts, on average, had
expected a loss of 58 cents a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue dropped to $1.33 billion from $1.93 billion a year
earlier, about in line with analysts' average forecast of $1.32
billion.