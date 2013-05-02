* Adjusted loss 47 cts/share vs Street forecast loss 58 cts

* Revenue drops to $1.33 billion from $1.93 billion

* Boosts eastern thermal shipment forecast, cuts cost view

By Allison Martell

May 2 Alpha Natural Resources Inc reported a narrower-then-expected first-quarter loss on Thursday thanks to cost-cutting in a tough market.

It was the third consecutive quarter that lower costs, partly the result of thermal coal production cuts made last year, helped Bristol, Virginia-based Alpha beat analysts' expectations.

"That's the only thing anyone can focus on right now - they can't control pricing," Raymond James analyst Jim Rollyson said. "They've done a good job there."

Alpha's cost of coal sales in Appalachia fell to $69.52 per short ton from $77.25 a year earlier. Costs also fell in the Powder River Basin, to $10.02 per ton from $10.96.

Prices for both eastern, or Appalachian, thermal coal, typically used to produce electricity, and metallurgical coal, used to make steel, both fell, while Powder River Basin prices edged higher.

Low prices have battered U.S. coal miners in recent quarters. The domestic thermal coal business has been especially precarious, as low natural gas prices tempt power producers away from coal.

But with natural gas prices recovering, top U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp has said it expects thermal coal to claw back much of its U.S. market share.

That would do nothing to improve the metallurgical coal market, however. Alpha said its selling price for met coal dropped to $103.28 per short ton in the first quarter from $145.51 a year earlier and $121.27 in the 2012 fourth quarter.

The miner said metallurgical coal prices in Asia are under pressure because of "the perception of slowing growth in Chinese steel production." China is the world's largest producer and consumer of steel.

Alpha also said a decline in European steel production had hurt prices for U.S. coal exports.

The company raised its forecast for 2013 eastern thermal coal shipments to between 27 million and 31 million tons, from its previous forecast of 25 million to 30 million tons. It cut its forecast for the cost of coal sales for that segment to between $69 and $73 per ton, from $71 to $75.

The company's first-quarter net loss widened to $110.8 million, or 50 cents a share, from $28.8 million, or 13 cents, a year earlier.

Excluding restructuring and other one-time items, the loss was 47 cents a share. On that basis, analysts, on average, had expected a loss of 58 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue dropped to $1.33 billion from $1.93 billion a year earlier, about in line with analysts' average forecast of $1.32 billion.