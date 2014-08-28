(Corrects headline to say Alpha Natural Resources unit, not company, received the order)

Aug 28 Alpha Natural Resources Inc : * On August 25, unit received an imminent danger order issued by the mine safety and health administration * Order alleged that a miner was observed working in close proximity to an energized, unmanned scoop" - SEC filing * Scoop was immediately de-energized, whereupon msha terminated the order" - SEC filing