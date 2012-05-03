May 3 Coal miner Alpha Natural Resources Inc reported a second straight quarterly loss as prices for the commodity fell and some customers switched to cheaper natural gas for power generation.

First-quarter net loss was $29.1 million, or 13 cents per share, compared with a net income of $49.8 million, or 41 cents per share, last year.

Total revenue rose to $1.93 billion from $1.13 billion last year. The company's acquisition of Massey Energy contributed about $680 million during the first quarter. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)