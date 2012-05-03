UPDATE 6-Oil prices fall as U.S. crude inventories rise further
* LBBW cuts year-end Brent price forecast by $5 to $55/bbl (Adds further OPEC compliance news, updates prices)
May 3 Coal miner Alpha Natural Resources Inc reported a second straight quarterly loss as prices for the commodity fell and some customers switched to cheaper natural gas for power generation.
First-quarter net loss was $29.1 million, or 13 cents per share, compared with a net income of $49.8 million, or 41 cents per share, last year.
Total revenue rose to $1.93 billion from $1.13 billion last year. The company's acquisition of Massey Energy contributed about $680 million during the first quarter. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
LONDON, Feb 24 Bond market jitters spilled over into stocks on Friday, pulling European indexes lower for a third straight session, and the dollar was poised for a weekly loss as "Trumpflation" trades lost momentum.
LONDON, Feb 24 OPEC has so far surprised the market by showing record compliance with oil-output curbs and could do so further in coming months as the biggest laggards - the United Arab Emirates and Iraq - pledge to catch up quickly with their targets.