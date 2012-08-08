Aug 8 The head of U.S. coal producer Alpha
Natural Resources said on Wednesday it was too early to
say whether the company's $7 billion acquisition of Massey
Energy last year was a strategic success.
Earlier, Alpha posted a $2.2 billion second-quarter loss in
which it took big write-downs on assets including mines it
bought from Massey, which was the owner of the Upper Big Branch
mine where 29 men died in an explosion in 2010.
During a conference call to discuss the results, one Wall
Street analyst asked Chief Executive Officer Kevin Crutchfield
if the price Alpha paid for some acquisitions, particularly
Massey, which led to the write-downs, was too high given the
recent slump in coal prices.
"Clearly, the world has changed from the time we signed the
deal in January of 2011 to now, and that is what is reflective,
I think, in these accounting related but noncash types of
adjustments," Crutchfield said.
"I think it is too soon to say whether the strategic merits
of the transaction will pay off."
This year, prices for power-generating thermal coal have
slumped about 20 percent and there has been a recent drop in
steelmaking metallurgical coal prices.
"We are a year and a month or maybe two months into the
transaction, and I don't think you can judge a transaction of
this size, scale, scope over that short period of time," said
Crutchfield.
"One thing we've seen in this industry ... is it has become
much more volatile, and it changes rapidly. And while we are in
a trough to some extent right now, we believe that will change
in time, as well."
Alpha's results included a goodwill impairment charge of
$1.5 billion, and another $1 billion for asset impairment,
restructuring charges and expenses related to the Upper Big
Branch mine.
Alpha's stock was down 5 percent at $6.55 in midday trading
on the New York Stock Exchange.
