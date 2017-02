Aug 8 U.S. coal miner Alpha Natural Resources Inc reported a wider quarterly loss.

The company, which has idled four mines, said the loss widened to $2.2 billion, or $10.14 per share, for the second quarter from $50 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 13 percent to $1.8 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore)