Aug 8 Coal miner Alpha Natural Resources Inc reported a big quarterly loss of $2.2 billion on Wednesday as it took charges for writing down the value of its coal assets and restructuring its operations.

"These are extremely challenging times in the U.S. coal industry, with softness in both the thermal and now the metallurgical coal markets," said Chairman and Chief Executive Kevin Crutchfield.

Prices for thermal coal, used to generate electricity, have slumped about 20 percent this year, while metallurgical coal, used by steelmakers, has dipped recently as demand softened.

Alpha said its second-quarter loss was $2.2 billion, or $10.14 per share, compared with a year-earlier loss of $50 million, or 32 cents per share.

Excluding restructuring, asset impairment and other charges, its adjusted loss was $72 million, or 33 cents per share. On that basis, it matched Wall Street estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Alpha stock was up 4 cents at $6.94 in premarket trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Revenue rose 13 percent to $1.8 billion, the Virginia-based company said, noting that prices for thermal coal were slowly rising and domestic markets were showing signs of improvement.

But the company narrowed its expected 2012 coal shipment target to a range of 100 million to 115 million tons, from 100 million to 116 million tons previously.

Alpha's loss highlights a difficult period for the U.S. coal industry, as prices for thermal coal slumped about 20 percent this year in the central Appalachian region of Virginia, West Virginia and eastern Kentucky.

In addition to a mild winter that reduced electricity demand, some power companies have switched from coal to cheaper natural gas, forcing coal producers to slash jobs and cut production.

Patriot Coal Corp on July 9 became the first U.S. coal producer to seek court protection from its creditors since coal prices began to plummet.

Second-quarter results of other companies, such as Peabody Energy Corp and Consol Energy Inc have been disappointing, but Arch Coal Inc gave a bullish outlook for thermal coal, even as it posted a loss.

In June, Alpha amended its credit facility to get more breathing room and the company has idled production at four mines in Kentucky to reduce thermal coal output and has cut 150 jobs.

Prices for the company's lower-quality Powder River Basin coal rose by more than a $1 to $12.96 per ton in the second quarter, but its average Appalachian price slipped $1.60 to $65.05 per ton, Alpha said.

According to industry newsletter Coal & Energy Price Report, a ton of Appalachian coal that sold for $70 at the start of the year was selling for $63 this week. Prices have begun to inch up recently from around $54 in June. (Reporting by Matt Daily and Steve James in New York and Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; editing by John Wallace and Jeffrey Benkoe)