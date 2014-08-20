August 20 Alpha PetroVision Holding AG

* Said on Tuesday it had been notified by majority shareholder ACEPS Holding AG that ACEPS Holding AG to be exercising its option to obtain at least 40 mln APV shares

* Says this will necessitate issuance of shares from authorized share capital created at General Meeting on March 26

Source text-bit.ly/1lh3ts0

Further company coverage: