Dec 9 Alpha Petrovision Holding AG :

* Says has taken out unsecured loan of 5.0 million Swiss francs from Walter Meier, Chairman of BoD and CEO a.i. of company

* Says has also granted Walter Meier the right to acquire up to 100 million APV shares between Jan. 1, 2015 and Dec. 30, 2016

* Says capital increase announced on Aug. 19 will no longer be necessary Source text- bit.ly/1Bv6viv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)