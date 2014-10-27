Oct 27 Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust SA

* Says after-tax losses 0.390 million euros versus after-tax profits of 0.721 million euros year ago

* Says portfolio value at the end of 9M up to 10.5 million euros

* Says portfolio consists of 85.07 percent shares, 2.10 percent bonds and 12.83 percent cash Source text: bit.ly/1t8e9cO

