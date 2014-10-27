China stocks end flat, few surprises seen in premier's economy reassurances
SHANGHAI, March 15 China stocks ended little changed on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate hike later in the day.
Oct 27 Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust SA
* Says after-tax losses 0.390 million euros versus after-tax profits of 0.721 million euros year ago
* Says portfolio value at the end of 9M up to 10.5 million euros
* Says portfolio consists of 85.07 percent shares, 2.10 percent bonds and 12.83 percent cash Source text: bit.ly/1t8e9cO
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, March 15 UBS Group AG has hired former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker Yiwei Guan as head of the Swiss bank's equity advisory sales business in China, according to an internal UBS memo seen by Reuters.
* Promotion of Tom Elliott to executive director with effect from 1st april 2017