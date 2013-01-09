FRANKFURT Jan 9 Spanish builder FCC's
Alpine unit will launch the sale of its energy equipment maker
Alpine Energie next month in a bid to cut debt, two people
familiar with the deal said.
"Information memorandums will go out to potential bidders in
February," one of the sources said, adding the company expected
strong demand from private equity investors.
"A lot of unsolicited expressions of interest from private
equity has come in already," the source said, adding tentative
bids are expected around the end of the first or the beginning
of the second quarter.
Erste Bank and Unicredit -- which are
among Alpine's main lenders -- have been mandated to organise
the auction of Alpine Energie, the sources added.
Alpine, FCC's Austrian-based subsidiary, declined to
comment.
In October, Alpine had announced it was considering the sale
of its units Alpine Energie, GPS Underground Engineering and
Hazet Bau after issuing a profit warning.
Alpine, like many European builders, is struggling as
government austerity programmes put construction plans on hold.
Alpine Energie in 2011 posted a turnover of 485 million
euros and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) of 22 million euros. It employs around
2,500 staff.
Alpine is hoping to cash in several hundred million euros
for the unit, which makes everything from power grids and
renewable power plants to communication and transportation
networks, one of the sources said.
In 2010, peer EVT was sold by Alpiq to French
construction group Vinci for a price of 6.5 times
EBITDA.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze)