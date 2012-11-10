FRANKFURT Nov 10 Ailing Austrian builder Alpine
has struck a deal with its banks which gives it until early next
year to work out a detailed revamp plan, an Austrian daily
reported.
According to Salzburger Nachrichten, Alpine's banks will not
terminate loans worth 600 million euros ($763 million) until
late-February and instead provide bridge financing in the
double-digit millions of euros.
Alpine's parent company, Spanish builder FCC is set
to contribute 20-40 million euros in fresh money, the paper
added.
Alpine and FCC were not immediately available for comment.
Alpine's chief executive on Oct. 17 quit after the building
firm issued a profit warning. This followed a report in Austrian
magazine Profil that the company faced an imminent liquidity
problem.
A few days later, Alpine said it was looking to sell assets
to help cut debt and get its finances back on a more solid
footing.
Alpine also said at that time that its lenders, which
include Erste Bank and Unicredit Bank Austria
, had assured the company of their support, pending a
detailed examination of its financial situation.
Europe's builders are struggling as government austerity
programmes put construction plans on hold.
($1 = 0.7868 euros)
