VIENNA Oct 14 Austrian construction group
Alpine Holding, a unit of Spain's FCC, said on Sunday
it expects to post a large 2012 loss but expressed optimism it
would be able to service its debt.
"Contrary to the issuer's prior assessments, in particular
due to the evolution of certain projects, the annual financial
statements for the 2012 financial year would show a significant
loss," it said in a statement.
It said it was discussing with its owner "all necessary
measures to be undertaken in order to restore a sound financial
situation, including notably an appropriate equity layer," for
Alpine, Austria's second-biggest construction company.
"Based on the support of its shareholder and the positive
evolution of the talks with the financing banks, the issuer is
confident that it will continue to meet all of its financial
obligations."
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)