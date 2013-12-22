Dec 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the World Cup Alta Badia Men's Giant Slalom after run 2 on Sunday Run 1 Run 2 Overall 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1:18.14 1:19.31 2:37.45 2. Alexis Pinturault (France) 1:18.36 1:19.44 2:37.80 3. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 1:18.55 1:19.48 2:38.03 4. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 1:18.97 1:19.85 2:38.82 5. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 1:19.72 1:19.38 2:39.10 5. Tim Jitloff (U.S.) 1:19.82 1:19.28 2:39.10 7. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 1:20.27 1:19.17 2:39.44 8. Stefan Luitz (Germany) 1:19.08 1:20.39 2:39.47 9. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 1:19.80 1:19.79 2:39.59 10. Steve Missillier (France) 1:20.37 1:19.34 2:39.71 11. Cyprien Richard (France) 1:20.63 1:19.12 2:39.75 12. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 1:21.56 1:18.22 2:39.78 13. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 1:19.80 1:20.11 2:39.91 14. Thomas Fanara (France) 1:19.31 1:20.71 2:40.02 15. Mathieu Faivre (France) 1:20.27 1:19.79 2:40.06 16. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 1:19.24 1:20.87 2:40.11 17. Victor Muffat Jeandet (France) 1:21.43 1:18.92 2:40.35 18. Marcus Sandell (Finland) 1:21.69 1:18.68 2:40.37 19. Florian Eisath (Italy) 1:21.36 1:19.14 2:40.50 20. Matts Olsson (Sweden) 1:20.24 1:20.33 2:40.57 21. Davide Simoncelli (Italy) 1:20.85 1:19.87 2:40.72 22. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 1:20.83 1:19.92 2:40.75 23. Zan Kranjec (Slovenia) 1:21.08 1:19.68 2:40.76 24. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 1:21.29 1:19.64 2:40.93 25. Massimiliano Blardone (Italy) 1:20.75 1:20.37 2:41.12 26. Luca De Aliprandini (Italy) 1:21.01 1:20.50 2:41.51 27. Thomas Tumler (Switzerland) 1:20.93 1:20.65 2:41.58 28. Ondrej Bank (Czech Republic) 1:21.29 1:20.80 2:42.09 . Roberto Nani (Italy) 1:21.25 DNF 1:21.25 DNF . Ivica Kostelic (Croatia) 1:21.43 DNF 1:21.43 DNF