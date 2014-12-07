Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the World Cup Beaver Creek, CO Men's Giant Slalom after run 2 on Sunday Run 1 Run 2 Overall 1. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 1:15.95 1:18.12 2:34.07 2. Alexis Pinturault (France) 1:15.71 1:18.54 2:34.25 3. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1:15.94 1:18.73 2:34.67 4. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 1:15.70 1:19.24 2:34.94 5. Victor Muffat Jeandet (France) 1:17.17 1:17.84 2:35.01 6. Thomas Fanara (France) 1:16.87 1:18.27 2:35.14 7. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 1:17.68 1:17.47 2:35.15 8. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 1:16.18 1:19.03 2:35.21 9. Tim Jitloff (U.S.) 1:17.19 1:18.18 2:35.37 10. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 1:16.83 1:18.63 2:35.46 11. Mathieu Faivre (France) 1:16.69 1:18.78 2:35.47 12. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 1:17.14 1:18.35 2:35.49 13. Samu Torsti (Finland) 1:17.85 1:17.66 2:35.51 14. Roberto Nani (Italy) 1:16.86 1:18.67 2:35.53 15. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 1:16.48 1:19.31 2:35.79 16. Christoph Noesig (Austria) 1:17.38 1:18.43 2:35.81 17. David Chodounsky (U.S.) 1:18.03 1:18.01 2:36.04 18. Gino Caviezel (Switzerland) 1:17.88 1:18.17 2:36.05 19. Florian Eisath (Italy) 1:18.00 1:18.20 2:36.20 19. Davide Simoncelli (Italy) 1:17.39 1:18.81 2:36.20 21. Dustin Cook (Canada) 1:18.06 1:18.18 2:36.24 22. Matts Olsson (Sweden) 1:17.82 1:18.62 2:36.44 23. Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 1:17.59 1:18.90 2:36.49 24. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 1:17.67 1:18.98 2:36.65 25. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 1:17.39 1:19.28 2:36.67 26. Thomas Tumler (Switzerland) 1:17.74 1:19.35 2:37.09 27. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 1:16.60 1:20.72 2:37.32 28. Marcus Sandell (Finland) 1:17.56 1:19.81 2:37.37 . Linus Strasser (Germany) 1:17.78 DNF DNF . Dominik Schwaiger (Germany) 1:17.67 DNF DNF