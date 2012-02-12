* Kostelic wins super-combined World Cup
* Father blames Olympic course for new injury
By Patrick Lang
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 12 Ivica Kostelic scored one
of the most frustrating victories of his Alpine skiing career
when he won the Sochi super-combined and the specialty's World
Cup but injured his knee in the process on Sunday.
Kostelic's father Ante blamed the injury on the icy Russian
course and the many jumps on the Rosa Khutor downhill piste,
which will be used for the 2014 Winter Olympics.
Defending overall World Cup champion Ivica, whose career has
been marred by several knee and back operations, was taken to a
local hospital for tests before being flown home in a private
jet for treatment.
Despite the problem, Kostelic was a solid 15th after the
morning downhill section and destroyed the opposition in the
afternoon slalom to win in a combined time of two minutes 50.21
seconds.
It was Kostelic's fifth World Cup of his career and his
second in succession in the super-combined.
He also increased his lead in the race for this season's
overall title to 70 points over Swiss Beat Feuz.
Feuz, the winner of Saturday's downhill on the Olympic
piste, was second in Sunday's race, 1.16 seconds behind
Kostelic.
Third place went to France's Thomas Mermillod-Blond, 1.77
off the pace.
Feuz sympathised with Kostelic, saying: "I sincerely hope
his injury is not too bad. It would be a great shame for our
fight to end in these circumstances.
"In any case, there was no beating him today; he skied an
extraordinary slalom run."
With more speed events than technical races left in the
season, Feuz had already looked to be at an advantage over
Kostelic in the fight for the overall cup, even before the
Croatian's injury.
American Bode Miller pulled out of the slalom run after only
a few gates, suffering from the ankle pains which have troubled
him for a couple of seasons.
