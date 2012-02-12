(Updates after hospital tests, changes dateline)
* Kostelic hurt on slalom run in Russia
* More checks planned in Switzerland
By Gennady Fyodorov
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 12 Overall World Cup
leader Ivica Kostelic could miss the rest of the Alpine skiing
season after injuring his right knee during his super-combined
victory on Sunday.
The Croatian's win clinched the super-combined title but he
needed help to walk away from the course after getting hurt in
the slalom portion of the event.
"During the second run he felt a shock in his knee,"
Croatian ski federation director Vedran Pavlek told reporters at
the Russian ski resort that will host the Alpine events at the
2014 Winter Olympics.
"He was able to finish the race but when he took off his ski
boots he felt pain in his knee. He had strong pain when he tried
to walk."
Kostelic was taken to a local hospital for an MRI scan but
it proved inconclusive.
"The tests didn't show anything bad so we don't really
understand why Ivica feels so much pain now," Pavlek told
Reuters.
"That's why we now want to take him to a hospital in Basel
where he has been operated on several times in recent years."
ICY TURNS
Kostelic's father blamed the Rosa Khutor slope for his son's
injury.
"It was a very aggressive course with lots of icy turns and
big jumps, it's very easy to get injured on a course like this,"
said Ante Kostelic.
The 32-year-old Kostelic, who won the overall World Cup
title by a huge margin last year, has had half-a-dozen knee
injuries in his career.
"Ivica told his father (Sunday's injury) reminded him of the
problem he had while winning a slalom race in Italy in December
2003 when he felt sudden pain in the same knee," Pavlek added.
Sunday's victory increased his lead in the race for the
overall title to 70 points over Swiss Beat Feuz who won
Saturday's downhill and finished second in the combined.
Kostelic hurt the same knee in the giant slalom at last
year's world championships in Germany but was able to finish the
season.
He had to undergo surgery in May, forcing him to delay
training for this season.
