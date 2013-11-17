Nov 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the World Cup Levi Men's Slalom after run 2 on Sunday Run 1 Run 2 Overall 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 52.80 52.62 1:45.42 2. Mario Matt (Austria) 53.11 52.93 1:46.04 3. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 53.45 52.90 1:46.35 4. Ivica Kostelic (Croatia) 53.51 53.13 1:46.64 5. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 53.51 53.20 1:46.71 6. Patrick Thaler (Italy) 53.46 53.69 1:47.15 7. Jean-Baptiste Grange (France) 53.77 53.40 1:47.17 8. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 53.70 53.51 1:47.21 9. Sebastian-Foss Solevaag (Norway) 53.98 53.26 1:47.24 10. Steve Missillier (France) 53.75 53.61 1:47.36 11. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 54.17 53.21 1:47.38 12. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 53.53 53.95 1:47.48 13. Reinfried Herbst (Austria) 54.05 53.57 1:47.62 14. Adam Zampa (Slovakia) 54.38 53.27 1:47.65 15. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 53.80 53.88 1:47.68 16. Stefano Gross (Italy) 54.16 53.58 1:47.74 17. Julien Lizeroux (France) 54.37 53.57 1:47.94 18. Markus Larsson (Sweden) 53.77 54.26 1:48.03 19. Naoki Yuasa (Japan) 54.38 53.75 1:48.13 20. Michael Janyk (Canada) 54.37 53.81 1:48.18 21. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 54.29 53.91 1:48.20 21. Giuliano Razzoli (Italy) 54.05 54.15 1:48.20 23. Gabriel Rivas (France) 54.19 54.13 1:48.32 24. Santeri Paloniemi (Finland) 54.11 54.29 1:48.40 25. Anton Lahdenperae (Sweden) 54.09 54.38 1:48.47 26. Jonathan Nordbotten (Norway) 54.30 54.25 1:48.55 27. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 53.02 58.73 1:51.75 . Alexis Pinturault (France) 53.84 DNF DNF . Axel Baeck (Sweden) 53.85 DNF DNF . Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 53.87 DNF DNF