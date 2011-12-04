(Makes official)
Dec 4 Result of a men's giant slalom race from
Beaver Creek, Colorado on Sunday.
Run 1 Run 2 Overall
1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1:18.74 1:19.71 2:38.45
2. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 1:18.53 1:20.08 2:38.61
3. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 1:19.12 1:19.95 2:39.07
4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 1:19.24 1:20.33 2:39.57
5. Marcus Sandell (Finland) 1:19.83 1:19.93 2:39.76
6. Cyprien Richard (France) 1:19.47 1:20.30 2:39.77
7. Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 1:19.48 1:20.33 2:39.81
8. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 1:19.79 1:20.22 2:40.01
9. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 1:19.72 1:20.32 2:40.04
9. Alexis Pinturault (France) 1:19.58 1:20.46 2:40.04
11. Thomas Fanara (France) 1:19.60 1:20.47 2:40.07
12. Didier Cuche (Switzerland) 1:19.74 1:20.37 2:40.11
13. Davide Simoncelli (Italy) 1:19.84 1:20.33 2:40.17
13. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 1:18.90 1:21.27 2:40.17
15. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 1:20.05 1:20.53 2:40.58
16. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 1:20.16 1:20.53 2:40.69
17. Giovanni Borsotti (Italy) 1:20.30 1:20.48 2:40.78
18. Romed Baumann (Austria) 1:19.68 1:21.15 2:40.83
19. Matts Olsson (Sweden) 1:19.99 1:21.02 2:41.01
20. Truls Ove Karlsen (Norway) 1:20.05 1:20.98 2:41.03
21. Jean-Philippe Roy (Canada) 1:20.16 1:20.91 2:41.07
22. Tommy Ford (U.S.) 1:20.34 1:21.07 2:41.41
23. Steve Missillier (France) 1:19.98 1:21.51 2:41.49
24. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 1:20.36 1:21.15 2:41.51
25. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 1:20.50 1:21.24 2:41.74
26. Massimiliano Blardone (Italy) 1:20.60 1:21.28 2:41.88
27. Marc Berthod (Switzerland) 1:19.96 1:22.14 2:42.10
28. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 1:20.03 1:23.16 2:43.19
. Markus Nilsen (Norway) 1:20.51 DNF DNF
. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 1:19.06 DNF DNF
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)