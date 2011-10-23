Oct 23 Results from the World Cup men's
giant slalom in Soelden on Sunday
Run 1 Run 2 Overall
1. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 1:08.45 1:13.55 2:22.00
2. Alexis Pinturault (France) 1:08.76 1:13.53 2:22.29
3. Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 1:08.66 1:13.85 2:22.51
4. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 1:08.63 1:13.95 2:22.58
5. Ivica Kostelic (Croatia) 1:10.15 1:13.01 2:23.16
6. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1:09.83 1:13.40 2:23.23
6. Thomas Fanara (France) 1:09.52 1:13.71 2:23.23
8. Steve Missillier (France) 1:10.02 1:13.24 2:23.26
9. Bode Miller (U.S.) 1:10.02 1:13.30 2:23.32
10. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 1:09.19 1:14.18 2:23.37
11. Romed Baumann (Austria) 1:08.96 1:14.44 2:23.40
12. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 1:09.12 1:14.29 2:23.41
13. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 1:10.37 1:13.05 2:23.42
14. Gauthier De Tessieres (France) 1:10.00 1:13.65 2:23.65
15. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 1:10.51 1:13.15 2:23.66
16. Marcus Sandell (Finland) 1:09.96 1:13.72 2:23.68
17. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 1:10.48 1:13.24 2:23.72
18. Massimiliano Blardone (Italy) 1:10.44 1:13.29 2:23.73
19. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 1:10.34 1:13.42 2:23.76
20. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 1:10.50 1:13.46 2:23.96
21. Davide Simoncelli (Italy) 1:09.59 1:14.42 2:24.01
22. Jean-Philippe Roy (Canada) 1:11.03 1:13.03 2:24.06
23. Alexander Ploner (Italy) 1:10.36 1:14.05 2:24.41
24. Marc Berthod (Switzerland) 1:09.86 1:14.57 2:24.43
25. Sandro Viletta (Switzerland) 1:10.83 1:13.99 2:24.82
26. Cyprien Richard (France) 1:09.17 1:15.71 2:24.88
27. Giovanni Borsotti (Italy) 1:10.49 1:14.87 2:25.36
28. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 1:11.01 1:17.74 2:28.75
. Kalle Palander (Finland) 1:10.93 DNF DNF
. Didier Cuche (Switzerland) 1:09.61 DNF DNF
