(Makes official)
Dec 2 Result of a men's World Cup downhill in
Beaver Creek, Colorado on Friday.
1. Bode Miller (U.S.) 1:43.82
2. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 1:43.86
3. Klaus Kroell (Austria) 1:43.96
4. Johan Clarey (France) 1:44.60
5. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 1:44.78
6. Yannick Bertrand (France) 1:44.80
7. Peter Fill (Italy) 1:44.82
8. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 1:44.89
9. Didier Cuche (Switzerland) 1:44.90
10. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 1:44.96
11. Guillermo Fayed (France) 1:45.01
12. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 1:45.06
13. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 1:45.10
14. Silvan Zurbriggen (Switzerland) 1:45.27
15. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 1:45.35
16. Jan Hudec (Canada) 1:45.40
17. Erik Guay (Canada) 1:45.44
18. Max Franz (Austria) 1:45.51
19. Ivica Kostelic (Croatia) 1:45.63
20. Ambrosi Hoffmann (Switzerland) 1:45.64
21. Hans Olsson (Sweden) 1:45.67
22. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 1:45.75
23. Joachim Puchner (Austria) 1:45.77
24. Robbie Dixon (Canada) 1:45.80
25. Tobias Stechert (Germany) 1:45.89
26. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 1:45.90
27. David Poisson (France) 1:45.94
28. Marco Sullivan (U.S.) 1:46.06
29. Erik Fisher (U.S.) 1:46.07
30. Mattia Casse (Italy) 1:46.09
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)