Dec 3 Result of a men's World Cup super-G race
in Beaver Creek, Colorado on Saturday
1. Sandro Viletta (Switzerland) 1 min 18.71 secs
2. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 1:18.91
3. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 1:18.97
4. Robbie Dixon (Canada) 1:19.02
5. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 1:19.27
6. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 1:19.51
7. Erik Guay (Canada) 1:19.52
8. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 1:19.56
9. Didier Cuche (Switzerland) 1:19.59
10. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 1:19.77
11. Matteo Marsaglia (Italy) 1:19.82
12. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 1:19.85
13. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 1:19.86
14. Tobias Gruenenfelder (Switzerland) 1:19.88
15. Stephan Keppler (Germany) 1:19.90
