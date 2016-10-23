Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results from the World Cup Soelden Men's Giant Slalom after run 2 on Sunday Run 1 Run 2 Overall 1. Alexis Pinturault (France) 1:04.38 1:09.63 2:14.01 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1:04.55 1:10.16 2:14.71 3. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 1:05.12 1:10.26 2:15.38 4. Zan Kranjec (Slovenia) 1:05.54 1:09.91 2:15.45 5. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 1:05.87 1:09.79 2:15.66 6. Thomas Fanara (France) 1:05.42 1:10.26 2:15.68 7. Justin Murisier (Switzerland) 1:04.58 1:11.21 2:15.79 8. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 1:05.46 1:10.47 2:15.93 9. Mathieu Faivre (France) 1:05.77 1:10.17 2:15.94 10. Luca De Aliprandini (Italy) 1:06.18 1:09.95 2:16.13 11. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 1:04.89 1:11.25 2:16.14 12. Benedikt Staubitzer (Germany) 1:06.40 1:09.75 2:16.15 13. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 1:06.01 1:10.18 2:16.19 14. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 1:06.27 1:09.97 2:16.24 15. Matts Olsson (Sweden) 1:06.01 1:10.29 2:16.30 16. Gino Caviezel (Switzerland) 1:06.16 1:10.23 2:16.39 17. Marco Odermatt (Switzerland) 1:05.86 1:10.56 2:16.42 18. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 1:06.44 1:10.00 2:16.44 19. Stefan Luitz (Germany) 1:04.98 1:11.47 2:16.45 20. Roland Leitinger (Austria) 1:06.24 1:10.28 2:16.52 21. Florian Eisath (Italy) 1:06.27 1:10.31 2:16.58 22. Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 1:05.89 1:10.72 2:16.61 23. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 1:06.39 1:10.39 2:16.78 24. Roberto Nani (Italy) 1:06.44 1:10.42 2:16.86 25. Marcus Sandell (Finland) 1:05.30 1:11.58 2:16.88 26. Steve Missillier (France) 1:05.86 1:11.05 2:16.91 27. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 1:06.09 1:11.17 2:17.26 28. Christoph Noesig (Austria) 1:05.96 1:11.58 2:17.54 . Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 1:06.10 DNF DNF . Tim Jitloff (U.S.) 1:06.31 DNF DNF