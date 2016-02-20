Feb 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Downhill Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 436 2. Peter Fill (Italy) 410 3. Adrien Theaux (France) 341 4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 337 5. Dominik Paris (Italy) 332 6. Guillermo Fayed (France) 323 7. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 276 8. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 269 9. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 260 10. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 246 11. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 226 12. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 211 13. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 178 14. Erik Guay (Canada) 172 15. David Poisson (France) 166 16. Johan Clarey (France) 164 17. Romed Baumann (Austria) 163 18. Bostjan Kline (Slovenia) 153 19. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 151 20. Otmar Striedinger (Austria) 138 20=. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 138 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1045 2. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 957 3. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 916 4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 790 5. Dominik Paris (Italy) 630 6. Peter Fill (Italy) 616 7. Alexis Pinturault (France) 613 8. Adrien Theaux (France) 571 9. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 550 10. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 547 11. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 512 12. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 444 13. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 430 14. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 394 15. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 371 16. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 370 17. Romed Baumann (Austria) 369 18. Guillermo Fayed (France) 339 19. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 331 20. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 295