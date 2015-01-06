Jan 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Tuesday Slalom Points 1. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 320 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 316 3. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 188 4. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 169 5. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 150 6. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 136 7. Sebastian Foss Solevaag (Norway) 134 8. Axel Baeck (Sweden) 132 9. Jens Byggmark (Sweden) 116 10. Stefano Gross (Italy) 92 11. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 85 12. Daniel Yule (Switzerland) 77 13. Patrick Thaler (Italy) 71 14. Jean-Baptiste Grange (France) 68 15. Victor Muffat Jeandet (France) 67 16. Anton Lahdenperae (Sweden) 60 17. Giuliano Razzoli (Italy) 50 17=. Calle Lindh (Sweden) 50 19. Julien Lizeroux (France) 48 20. Alexis Pinturault (France) 45 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 676 2. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 624 3. Dominik Paris (Italy) 405 4. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 397 5. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 376 6. Alexis Pinturault (France) 349 7. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 331 8. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 326 9. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 262 10. Victor Muffat Jeandet (France) 210 11. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 209 12. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 203 13. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 196 14. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 193 15. Guillermo Fayed (France) 185 15=. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 185 17. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 179 18. Thomas Fanara (France) 177 19. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 169 20. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 161