Nov 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Downhill Points 1. Dominik Paris (Italy) 100 2. Klaus Kroell (Austria) 80 3. Adrien Theaux (France) 60 4. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 50 5. Johan Clarey (France) 45 6. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 40 7. Werner Heel (Italy) 36 8. Erik Guay (Canada) 32 9. Max Franz (Austria) 29 10. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 26 11. Tobias Stechert (Germany) 24 12. Peter Fill (Italy) 22 13. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 20 14. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 18 15. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 16 16. Bode Miller (U.S.) 15 17. David Poisson (France) 14 18. Otmar Striedinger (Austria) 13 19. Brice Roger (France) 12 19=. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 12 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 160 2. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 124 3. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 100 3=. Dominik Paris (Italy) 100 5. Klaus Kroell (Austria) 80 5=. Alexis Pinturault (France) 80 5=. Mario Matt (Austria) 80 8. Steve Missillier (France) 76 9. Ivica Kostelic (Croatia) 74 10. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 60 10=. Adrien Theaux (France) 60 12. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 52 13. Johan Clarey (France) 45 13=. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 45 15. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 40 15=. Marcus Sandell (Finland) 40 15=. Patrick Thaler (Italy) 40 18. Jean-Baptiste Grange (France) 36 18=. Thomas Fanara (France) 36 18=. Werner Heel (Italy) 36