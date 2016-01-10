Jan 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Slalom Points 1. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 380 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 340 3. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 174 4. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 142 5. Julien Lizeroux (France) 120 6. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 119 7. Daniel Yule (Switzerland) 113 8. Patrick Thaler (Italy) 90 8=. David Chodounsky (U.S.) 90 10. Alexis Pinturault (France) 87 11. Stefano Gross (Italy) 81 11=. Marco Schwarz (Austria) 81 11=. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 81 14. Giuliano Razzoli (Italy) 76 15. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 68 16. Manuel Feller (Austria) 65 17. Luca Aerni (Switzerland) 63 18. Marc Digruber (Austria) 62 19. David Ryding (Britain) 53 20. Jean-Baptiste Grange (France) 49 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 801 2. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 636 3. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 571 4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 411 5. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 350 6. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 333 7. Adrien Theaux (France) 275 8. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 248 9. Peter Fill (Italy) 235 9=. Guillermo Fayed (France) 235 11. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 218 12. Alexis Pinturault (France) 217 13. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 213 14. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 180 15. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 179 15=. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 179 17. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 174 18. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 172 19. Max Franz (Austria) 171 20. Mathieu Faivre (France) 168