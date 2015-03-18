March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Wednesday Downhill Points 1. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 605 2. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 511 3. Guillermo Fayed (France) 389 4. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 386 4=. Dominik Paris (Italy) 386 6. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 324 7. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 306 8. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 280 9. Romed Baumann (Austria) 272 10. Max Franz (Austria) 256 11. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 240 12. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 232 13. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 228 14. Werner Heel (Italy) 186 14=. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada) 186 16. Johan Clarey (France) 182 17. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 168 18. Adrien Theaux (France) 160 19. Marco Sullivan (U.S.) 153 20. Peter Fill (Italy) 139 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1248 2. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 1184 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 898 4. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 816 5. Dominik Paris (Italy) 745 6. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 724 7. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 717 8. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 691 9. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 627 10. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 593 11. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 520 12. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 490 13. Romed Baumann (Austria) 443 14. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 425 15. Max Franz (Austria) 417 15=. Guillermo Fayed (France) 417 17. Stefano Gross (Italy) 390 18. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 386 19. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 384 19=. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 384