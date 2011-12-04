Dec 4 Men's World Cup standings after a giant
slalom race in Beaver Creek, Colorado on Sunday.
Giant slalom standings
1. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 180 points
2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 140
3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 109
4. Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 96
5. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 82
6. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 80
7. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 76
8. Thomas Fanara (France) 64
9. Marcus Sandell (Finland) 60
10. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 51
11. Cyprien Richard (France) 45
11=. Ivica Kostelic (Croatia) 45
13. Steve Missillier (France) 40
14. Romed Baumann (Austria) 37
15. Davide Simoncelli (Italy) 30
16. Bode Miller (U.S.) 29
17. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 27
18. Didier Cuche (Switzerland) 22
19. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 20
19=. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 20
Overall standings
1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 294 points
2. Didier Cuche (Switzerland) 260
3. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 246
4. Bode Miller (U.S.) 197
5. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 189
6. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 182
7. Klaus Kroell (Austria) 157
8. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 145
9. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 140
10. Johan Clarey (France) 116
11. Sandro Viletta (Switzerland) 114
12. Alexis Pinturault (France) 113
12=. Adrien Theaux (France) 113
14. Romed Baumann (Austria) 106
15. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 96
15=. Jan Hudec (Canada) 96
15=. Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 96
18. Erik Guay (Canada) 90
19. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 80
20. Joachim Puchner (Austria) 76
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)