March 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Thursday Super G Points 1. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 556 2. Dominik Paris (Italy) 353 3. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 274 4. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 243 5. Dustin Cook (Canada) 239 6. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 196 7. Adrien Theaux (France) 190 8. Max Franz (Austria) 187 9. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 178 10. Alexis Pinturault (France) 169 11. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 168 12. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 167 13. Romed Baumann (Austria) 147 14. Otmar Striedinger (Austria) 137 15. Brice Roger (France) 132 16. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 128 17. Matteo Marsaglia (Italy) 108 18. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 104 19. Mauro Caviezel (Switzerland) 100 20. Peter Fill (Italy) 95 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1298 2. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 1264 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 924 4. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 816 5. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 760 6. Dominik Paris (Italy) 745 7. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 717 8. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 691 9. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 627 10. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 593 11. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 520 12. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 490 13. Romed Baumann (Austria) 461 14. Max Franz (Austria) 457 15. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 425 16. Guillermo Fayed (France) 417 17. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 406 18. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 405 19. Stefano Gross (Italy) 390 20. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 386