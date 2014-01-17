Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Friday Super Combined Points 1. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 100 2. Alexis Pinturault (France) 80 3. Natko Zrncic-Dim (Croatia) 60 4. Sandro Viletta (Switzerland) 50 5. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 45 6. Thomas Mermillod Blondin (France) 40 7. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 36 8. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 32 9. Bode Miller (U.S.) 29 10. Peter Fill (Italy) 26 11. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 24 12. Mauro Caviezel (Switzerland) 22 13. Adrien Theaux (France) 20 14. Silvan Zurbriggen (Switzerland) 18 15. Dominik Paris (Italy) 16 16. Ondrej Bank (Czech Republic) 15 17. Marc Berthod (Switzerland) 14 18. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 13 19. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 12 20. Jared Goldberg (U.S.) 11 Overall Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 697 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 675 3. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 433 4. Alexis Pinturault (France) 406 5. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 311 6. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 296 7. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 266 8. Erik Guay (Canada) 261 9. Bode Miller (U.S.) 259 10. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 245 11. Peter Fill (Italy) 242 12. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 239 12=. Adrien Theaux (France) 239 14. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 233 15. Thomas Fanara (France) 232 16. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 221 17. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 220 18. Jan Hudec (Canada) 218 19. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 214 20. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 207