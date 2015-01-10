Jan 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Giant Slalom Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 460 2. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 322 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 310 4. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 238 5. Thomas Fanara (France) 192 6. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 167 7. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 165 8. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 122 9. Roberto Nani (Italy) 113 10. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 106 11. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 100 12. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 96 13. Florian Eisath (Italy) 88 14. Marcus Sandell (Finland) 83 14=. Tim Jitloff (U.S.) 83 16. Gino Caviezel (Switzerland) 74 17. Davide Simoncelli (Italy) 72 18. Stefan Luitz (Germany) 64 19. Mathieu Faivre (France) 61 20. Christoph Noesig (Austria) 54 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 776 2. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 624 3. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 442 4. Alexis Pinturault (France) 429 5. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 426 6. Dominik Paris (Italy) 405 7. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 362 8. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 331 9. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 262 10. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 256 11. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 232 12. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 213 13. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 209 14. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 196 15. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 193 16. Thomas Fanara (France) 192 17. Guillermo Fayed (France) 185 18. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 179 19. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 169 20. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 161