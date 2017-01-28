Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Downhill Points 1. Peter Fill (Italy) 279 2. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 247 3. Dominik Paris (Italy) 218 4. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 200 5. Adrien Theaux (France) 170 6. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 169 7. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 143 8. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 140 9. Max Franz (Austria) 131 10. Erik Guay (Canada) 125 11. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 119 12. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 110 13. Valentin Giraud Moine (France) 106 14. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 102 14=. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 102 14=. Johan Clarey (France) 102 14=. Romed Baumann (Austria) 102 18. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 98 19. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 97 20. Bostjan Kline (Slovenia) 94 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1160 2. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 792 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 713 4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 669 5. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 485 6. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 450 7. Dominik Paris (Italy) 415 8. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 406 9. Peter Fill (Italy) 382 10. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 323 11. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 322 12. Mathieu Faivre (France) 315 13. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 293 14. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 286 15. Max Franz (Austria) 283 16. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 277 17. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 270 18. Dave Ryding (Britain) 256 19. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 249 19=. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 249