Jan 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Downhill Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 360 2. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 260 3. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 221 4. Erik Guay (Canada) 207 5. Peter Fill (Italy) 160 6. Adrien Theaux (France) 153 7. Johan Clarey (France) 151 8. Max Franz (Austria) 135 9. Dominik Paris (Italy) 134 10. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 132 11. Bode Miller (U.S.) 125 12. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 123 13. Werner Heel (Italy) 116 14. Klaus Kroell (Austria) 115 15. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada) 99 16. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 98 17. Jan Hudec (Canada) 92 18. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 86 19. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 73 20. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 69 Overall Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 757 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 675 3. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 433 4. Alexis Pinturault (France) 406 5. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 376 6. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 366 7. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 311 8. Bode Miller (U.S.) 304 9. Peter Fill (Italy) 278 10. Erik Guay (Canada) 261 10=. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 261 12. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 259 13. Adrien Theaux (France) 257 14. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 245 15. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 233 16. Thomas Fanara (France) 232 17. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 220 18. Jan Hudec (Canada) 218 19. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 214 20. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 211