Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Giant Slalom Points 1. Alexis Pinturault (France) 260 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 240 3. Mathieu Faivre (France) 158 4. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 125 5. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 124 6. Thomas Fanara (France) 90 7. Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 85 8. Luca De Aliprandini (Italy) 74 9. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 69 10. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 63 10=. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 63 12. Erik Read (Canada) 61 13. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 58 14. Stefan Luitz (Germany) 57 15. Justin Murisier (Switzerland) 52 16. Zan Kranjec (Slovenia) 50 17. Riccardo Tonetti (Italy) 41 18. Filip Zubcic (Croatia) 38 19. Gino Caviezel (Switzerland) 36 20. Roland Leitinger (Austria) 35 20=. Florian Eisath (Italy) 35 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 360 2. Alexis Pinturault (France) 284 3. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 200 4. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 175 5. Mathieu Faivre (France) 158 6. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 140 7. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 124 8. Peter Fill (Italy) 112 9. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 107 10. Dominik Paris (Italy) 96 11. Bostjan Kline (Slovenia) 95 12. Thomas Fanara (France) 90 13. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 86 14. Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 85 14=. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 85 16. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 81 17. Michael Matt (Austria) 80 18. Luca De Aliprandini (Italy) 74 19. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 71 20. Adrien Theaux (France) 67 20=. Manuel Feller (Austria) 67