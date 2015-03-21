March 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Giant Slalom Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 690 2. Alexis Pinturault (France) 487 3. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 462 4. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 346 5. Thomas Fanara (France) 330 6. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 266 7. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 261 8. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 247 9. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 227 10. Roberto Nani (Italy) 214 11. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 182 12. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 167 13. Gino Caviezel (Switzerland) 137 14. Florian Eisath (Italy) 133 15. Davide Simoncelli (Italy) 129 16. Mathieu Faivre (France) 111 17. Tim Jitloff (U.S.) 109 18. Marcus Sandell (Finland) 108 19. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 98 20. Stefan Luitz (Germany) 88 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1348 2. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 1288 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 956 4. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 816 5. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 771 6. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 760 7. Dominik Paris (Italy) 745 8. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 717 9. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 693 10. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 643 11. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 560 12. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 535 13. Romed Baumann (Austria) 461 14. Max Franz (Austria) 457 15. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 425 16. Guillermo Fayed (France) 417 17. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 406 18. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 405 19. Stefano Gross (Italy) 390 20. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 386