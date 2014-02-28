Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Friday Downhill Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 485 2. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 360 3. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 261 3=. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 261 5. Erik Guay (Canada) 257 6. Adrien Theaux (France) 217 7. Bode Miller (U.S.) 200 8. Johan Clarey (France) 193 9. Max Franz (Austria) 187 10. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 173 11. Peter Fill (Italy) 171 12. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 160 12=. Dominik Paris (Italy) 160 14. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 150 15. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 149 16. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 147 17. Klaus Kroell (Austria) 142 18. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada) 120 19. Werner Heel (Italy) 116 20. Romed Baumann (Austria) 96 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 955 2. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 942 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 774 4. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 629 5. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 551 6. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 476 7. Bode Miller (U.S.) 464 8. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 463 9. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 458 10. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 420 11. Adrien Theaux (France) 366 12. Peter Fill (Italy) 340 13. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 338 14. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 332 15. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 330 16. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 325 17. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 313 17=. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 313 19. Erik Guay (Canada) 311 20. Max Franz (Austria) 309