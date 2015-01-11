Jan 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Slalom Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 376 2. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 320 3. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 268 4. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 195 4=. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 195 6. Stefano Gross (Italy) 192 7. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 154 8. Sebastian Foss Solevaag (Norway) 134 9. Axel Baeck (Sweden) 132 10. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 117 11. Jens Byggmark (Sweden) 116 12. Jean-Baptiste Grange (France) 108 13. Giuliano Razzoli (Italy) 100 14. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 87 15. Daniel Yule (Switzerland) 77 15=. Julien Lizeroux (France) 77 17. Anton Lahdenperae (Sweden) 75 18. Patrick Thaler (Italy) 71 19. Markus Larsson (Sweden) 65 20. Calle Lindh (Sweden) 50 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 836 2. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 624 3. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 506 4. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 442 5. Alexis Pinturault (France) 429 6. Dominik Paris (Italy) 405 7. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 371 8. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 331 9. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 301 10. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 262 11. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 252 12. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 213 13. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 209 14. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 206 15. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 195 16. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 193 17. Stefano Gross (Italy) 192 17=. Thomas Fanara (France) 192 19. Guillermo Fayed (France) 185 20. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 179