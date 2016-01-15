Jan 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Friday Super Combined Points 1. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 100 2. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 80 3. Adrien Theaux (France) 60 4. Thomas Mermillod Blondin (France) 50 5. Dominik Paris (Italy) 45 6. Marc Gisin (Switzerland) 40 7. Klemen Kosi (Slovenia) 36 8. Romed Baumann (Austria) 32 9. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 29 10. Peter Fill (Italy) 26 11. Natko Zrncic-Dim (Croatia) 24 12. Jared Goldberg (U.S.) 22 13. Alexis Pinturault (France) 20 14. Valentin Giraud Moine (France) 18 15. Max Franz (Austria) 16 16. Adam Zampa (Slovakia) 15 17. Maxence Muzaton (France) 14 18. Mattia Casse (Italy) 13 19. Siegmar Klotz (Italy) 12 20. Martin Cater (Slovenia) 11 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 801 2. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 716 3. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 571 4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 511 5. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 350 6. Adrien Theaux (France) 335 7. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 333 8. Peter Fill (Italy) 261 9. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 248 10. Alexis Pinturault (France) 237 11. Guillermo Fayed (France) 235 12. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 218 13. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 213 14. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 208 15. Dominik Paris (Italy) 204 16. Max Franz (Austria) 187 17. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 180 18. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 179 19. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 174 20. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 172