March 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Downhill Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 525 2. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 360 3. Erik Guay (Canada) 357 4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 306 5. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 283 6. Johan Clarey (France) 273 7. Bode Miller (U.S.) 232 8. Adrien Theaux (France) 222 9. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 210 10. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 207 11. Max Franz (Austria) 198 12. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 197 13. Dominik Paris (Italy) 189 14. Peter Fill (Italy) 171 15. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 165 15=. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 165 17. Klaus Kroell (Austria) 160 18. Werner Heel (Italy) 142 19. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada) 130 20. Romed Baumann (Austria) 105 Overall Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 982 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 955 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 774 4. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 629 5. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 551 6. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 503 7. Bode Miller (U.S.) 496 8. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 476 9. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 463 10. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 442 11. Erik Guay (Canada) 411 12. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 392 13. Adrien Theaux (France) 371 14. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 345 15. Johan Clarey (France) 341 16. Peter Fill (Italy) 340 17. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 338 18. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 331 19. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 325 20. Max Franz (Austria) 320