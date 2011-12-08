Dec 8 World Cup men's slalom standings
on
Thursday
Points
1. Ivica Kostelic (Croatia) 100
2. Cristian Deville (Italy) 80
3. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 60
4. Nolan Kasper (U.S.) 50
5. Mitja Valencic (Slovenia) 45
6. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 40
7. Patrick Thaler (Italy) 36
8. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 32
9. Manfred Pranger (Austria) 29
10. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 26
11. Stefano Gross (Italy) 24
12. Wolfgang Hoerl (Austria) 22
13. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 20
14. Jens Byggmark (Sweden) 18
15. Brad Spence (Canada) 16
16. Markus Vogel (Switzerland) 15
17. Julien Cousineau (Canada) 14
18. Mario Matt (Austria) 13
19. Michael Janyk (Canada) 12
20. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 11
Overall
Points
1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 334
2. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 309
3. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 280
4. Didier Cuche (Switzerland) 268
5. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 260
6. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 227
7. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 205
8. Bode Miller (U.S.) 203
9. Ivica Kostelic (Croatia) 170
10. Alexis Pinturault (France) 163
11. Klaus Kroell (Austria) 157
12. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 127
13. Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 122
14. Romed Baumann (Austria) 121
15. Johan Clarey (France) 116
16. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 114
16=. Sandro Viletta (Switzerland) 114
18. Adrien Theaux (France) 113
19. Jan Hudec (Canada) 96
20. Erik Guay (Canada) 90