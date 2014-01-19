Jan 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Slalom Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 340 2. Mario Matt (Austria) 250 3. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 233 4. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 210 5. Patrick Thaler (Italy) 209 6. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 190 7. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 189 8. Jean-Baptiste Grange (France) 182 9. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 163 10. Markus Larsson (Sweden) 118 11. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 117 12. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 108 12=. Alexis Pinturault (France) 108 14. Reinfried Herbst (Austria) 106 15. Stefano Gross (Italy) 89 16. David Chodounsky (U.S.) 84 17. Naoki Yuasa (Japan) 77 18. Ivica Kostelic (Croatia) 74 19. Steve Missillier (France) 63 20. Axel Baeck (Sweden) 59 Overall Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 757 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 735 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 506 4. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 433 5. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 391 6. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 376 7. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 366 8. Bode Miller (U.S.) 309 9. Peter Fill (Italy) 278 10. Erik Guay (Canada) 261 10=. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 261 10=. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 261 13. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 259 13=. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 259 15. Adrien Theaux (France) 257 16. Mario Matt (Austria) 250 17. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 234 18. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 233 19. Thomas Fanara (France) 232 20. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 230