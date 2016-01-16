Jan 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Downhill Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 436 2. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 228 2=. Guillermo Fayed (France) 228 4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 195 5. Adrien Theaux (France) 192 6. Peter Fill (Italy) 191 7. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 153 8. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 151 9. Dominik Paris (Italy) 117 10. Max Franz (Austria) 116 10=. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 116 12. Erik Guay (Canada) 113 13. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 108 14. Klaus Kroell (Austria) 106 15. David Poisson (France) 104 16. Romed Baumann (Austria) 86 17. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 80 18. Johan Clarey (France) 76 18=. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 76 20. Andreas Sander (Germany) 54 Overall Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 816 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 801 3. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 571 4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 533 5. Adrien Theaux (France) 371 6. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 350 7. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 333 8. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 293 9. Peter Fill (Italy) 290 10. Dominik Paris (Italy) 254 11. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 248 12. Guillermo Fayed (France) 244 13. Alexis Pinturault (France) 237 14. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 221 15. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 218 16. Max Franz (Austria) 213 17. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 189 17=. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 189 19. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 184 19=. Erik Guay (Canada) 184