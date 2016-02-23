Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Tuesday Slalom Points 1. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 731 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 600 3. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 363 4. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 302 5. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 289 6. Stefano Gross (Italy) 285 7. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 238 8. Julien Lizeroux (France) 222 9. Patrick Thaler (Italy) 211 10. Marco Schwarz (Austria) 188 11. Sebastian Foss Solevaag (Norway) 164 12. Daniel Yule (Switzerland) 162 12=. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 162 14. Alexis Pinturault (France) 158 15. Giuliano Razzoli (Italy) 156 16. David Chodounsky (U.S.) 149 17. Marc Digruber (Austria) 143 17=. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 143 19. Jean-Baptiste Grange (France) 136 20. Jonathan Nordbotten (Norway) 111 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1145 2. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 972 3. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 916 4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 830 5. Dominik Paris (Italy) 630 6. Alexis Pinturault (France) 628 7. Peter Fill (Italy) 616 8. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 590 9. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 587 10. Adrien Theaux (France) 571 11. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 512 12. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 444 13. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 430 14. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 394 15. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 386 16. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 374 17. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 370 18. Romed Baumann (Austria) 369 19. Guillermo Fayed (France) 339 20. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 331