Dec 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Friday Downhill Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 150 2. Dominik Paris (Italy) 129 3. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 86 3=. Klaus Kroell (Austria) 86 5. Peter Fill (Italy) 82 6. Adrien Theaux (France) 72 7. Werner Heel (Italy) 68 8. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 61 9. Max Franz (Austria) 55 10. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada) 53 11. Johan Clarey (France) 49 12. Erik Guay (Canada) 47 13. Jan Hudec (Canada) 45 14. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 41 15. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 40 16. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 36 17. Bode Miller (U.S.) 35 18. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 34 19. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 32 19=. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 32 Overall Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 300 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 160 3. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 142 4. Dominik Paris (Italy) 135 5. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 124 6. Peter Fill (Italy) 114 7. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 106 8. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 100 8=. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 100 10. Max Franz (Austria) 91 11. Adrien Theaux (France) 87 12. Klaus Kroell (Austria) 86 12=. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 86 14. Ivica Kostelic (Croatia) 82 15. Mario Matt (Austria) 80 15=. Alexis Pinturault (France) 80 17. Steve Missillier (France) 76 18. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada) 75 19. Werner Heel (Italy) 72 20. Jan Hudec (Canada) 71