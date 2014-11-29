Nov 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Downhill Points 1. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 100 2. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada) 80 2=. Guillermo Fayed (France) 80 4. Dominik Paris (Italy) 50 5. Marco Sullivan (U.S.) 45 6. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 40 7. Werner Heel (Italy) 36 8. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 32 9. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 29 10. Johan Clarey (France) 26 10=. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 26 12. Silvan Zurbriggen (Switzerland) 22 13. Klaus Kroell (Austria) 20 14. Josef Ferstl (Germany) 18 15. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 16 16. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 15 17. Florian Scheiber (Austria) 14 18. Max Franz (Austria) 13 19. Jan Hudec (Canada) 12 19=. Peter Fill (Italy) 12 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 180 2. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 120 3. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 116 4. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 100 5. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada) 80 5=. Guillermo Fayed (France) 80 7. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 66 8. Alexis Pinturault (France) 60 8=. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 60 10. Victor Muffat Jeandet (France) 55 11. Dominik Paris (Italy) 50 11=. Sebastian Foss Solevaag (Norway) 50 13. Marco Sullivan (U.S.) 45 13=. Patrick Thaler (Italy) 45 15. Davide Simoncelli (Italy) 40 15=. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 40 15=. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 40 18. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 39 19. Marcus Sandell (Finland) 36 19=. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 36 19=. Werner Heel (Italy) 36