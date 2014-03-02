March 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Super G Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 346 2. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 239 3. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 227 4. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 186 5. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 177 6. Bode Miller (U.S.) 160 7. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 146 8. Jan Hudec (Canada) 141 9. Otmar Striedinger (Austria) 134 10. Peter Fill (Italy) 121 11. Max Franz (Austria) 117 12. Adrien Theaux (France) 113 13. Romed Baumann (Austria) 105 14. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 100 15. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 95 16. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 89 17. Erik Guay (Canada) 83 18. Thomas Mermillod Blondin (France) 80 19. Joachim Puchner (Austria) 79 19=. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 79 Overall Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 1032 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 955 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 774 4. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 629 5. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 603 6. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 551 7. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 522 8. Bode Miller (U.S.) 518 9. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 476 10. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 463 11. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 452 12. Erik Guay (Canada) 440 13. Adrien Theaux (France) 371 14. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 360 15. Peter Fill (Italy) 358 16. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 343 17. Johan Clarey (France) 341 18. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 338 19. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 325 20. Max Franz (Austria) 320