Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Slalom Points 1. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 480 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 340 3. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 187 4. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 174 5. Giuliano Razzoli (Italy) 156 6. Stefano Gross (Italy) 141 7. Alexis Pinturault (France) 127 8. Julien Lizeroux (France) 120 9. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 119 10. Daniel Yule (Switzerland) 113 11. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 107 12. Patrick Thaler (Italy) 106 13. David Chodounsky (U.S.) 101 14. Marco Schwarz (Austria) 99 15. Jens Byggmark (Sweden) 89 16. Jean-Baptiste Grange (France) 85 17. Sebastian Foss Solevaag (Norway) 77 18. Marc Digruber (Austria) 72 19. David Ryding (Britain) 68 19=. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 68 Overall Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 816 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 801 3. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 671 4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 533 5. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 395 6. Adrien Theaux (France) 371 7. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 359 8. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 293 9. Peter Fill (Italy) 290 10. Alexis Pinturault (France) 277 11. Dominik Paris (Italy) 254 12. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 248 13. Guillermo Fayed (France) 244 14. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 221 15. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 218 16. Max Franz (Austria) 213 17. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 190 18. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 189 18=. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 189 20. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 184 20=. Erik Guay (Canada) 184