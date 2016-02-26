Feb 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Friday Giant Slalom Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 481 2. Alexis Pinturault (France) 330 3. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 297 4. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 291 5. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 264 6. Mathieu Faivre (France) 248 7. Roberto Nani (Italy) 182 8. Thomas Fanara (France) 168 9. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 162 10. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 157 11. Stefan Luitz (Germany) 151 12. Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 138 13. Florian Eisath (Italy) 133 14. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 129 15. Massimiliano Blardone (Italy) 126 16. Justin Murisier (Switzerland) 110 17. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 109 18. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 107 19. Gino Caviezel (Switzerland) 102 20. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 101 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1225 2. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 1022 3. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 916 4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 837 5. Alexis Pinturault (France) 728 6. Dominik Paris (Italy) 630 7. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 627 8. Peter Fill (Italy) 616 9. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 590 10. Adrien Theaux (France) 571 11. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 521 12. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 444 13. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 430 14. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 400 15. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 398 16. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 394 17. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 370 18. Romed Baumann (Austria) 369 19. Guillermo Fayed (France) 339 20. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 331