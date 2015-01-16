Jan 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Friday Super Combined Points 1. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 100 2. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 80 3. Ivica Kostelic (Croatia) 60 4. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 50 5. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 45 6. Natko Zrncic-Dim (Croatia) 40 7. Mauro Caviezel (Switzerland) 36 8. Ondrej Bank (Czech Republic) 32 9. Thomas Mermillod Blondin (France) 29 10. Alexis Pinturault (France) 26 11. Klemen Kosi (Slovenia) 24 12. Romed Baumann (Austria) 22 13. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 20 14. Silvan Zurbriggen (Switzerland) 18 15. Jared Goldberg (U.S.) 16 16. Adam Zampa (Slovakia) 15 17. Adrien Theaux (France) 14 18. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 13 18=. Max Franz (Austria) 13 20. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 11 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 836 2. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 624 3. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 506 4. Alexis Pinturault (France) 455 5. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 442 6. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 416 7. Dominik Paris (Italy) 410 8. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 332 9. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 331 10. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 313 11. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 312 12. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 301 13. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 209 14. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 206 15. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 195 16. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 193 17. Stefano Gross (Italy) 192 17=. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 192 17=. Thomas Fanara (France) 192 20. Guillermo Fayed (France) 185