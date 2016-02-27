Feb 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Friday Super G Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 310 2. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 285 3. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 218 4. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 207 5. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 204 6. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 199 7. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 195 8. Adrien Theaux (France) 174 9. Peter Fill (Italy) 158 10. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 154 11. Dominik Paris (Italy) 152 12. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 148 13. Mattia Casse (Italy) 147 14. Bostjan Kline (Slovenia) 138 15. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 130 16. Romed Baumann (Austria) 126 17. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 102 18. Andreas Sander (Germany) 98 19. Patrick Schweiger (Austria) 91 20. Erik Guay (Canada) 85 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1285 2. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 1022 3. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 916 4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 866 5. Alexis Pinturault (France) 760 6. Dominik Paris (Italy) 645 7. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 627 8. Peter Fill (Italy) 616 9. Adrien Theaux (France) 611 10. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 601 11. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 566 12. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 544 13. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 445 14. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 444 15. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 400 16. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 398 17. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 392 18. Romed Baumann (Austria) 377 19. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 340 20. Guillermo Fayed (France) 339